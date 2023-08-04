Home States Telangana

Railways to launch Vande Bharat from Hyderabad to Bengaluru in August

The proposed train service will operate between Kacheguda and Yeshwantpur, to significantly reduce travel time between the two prominent IT cities in the southern region. 

Published: 04th August 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Vande Bharat Express for for representational purpose.

Image of Vande Bharat Express used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the resounding success of the Vande Bharat Express trains connecting the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, the Indian Railways is now gearing up to launch yet another high-speed train, this time connecting Hyderabad to Bengaluru. 

The launch is scheduled for later this month, and it is expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the train in virtual mode.

To take 8.5 hours

The proposed train service will operate between Kacheguda and Yeshwantpur, to significantly reduce travel time between the two prominent IT cities in the southern region. 

Currently, the journey from Hyderabad to Bengaluru takes around 10 to 12 hours on superfast express trains. However, with the introduction of the new Vande Bharat Express, the travel time is estimated to be reduced to 8.30 hours, as per a release.

As per the available information, the train will commence its journey from Kacheguda railway station at 6 am and is scheduled to arrive at Yeshwantpur by 2.30 PM. The return journey from Yeshwantpur to Kacheguda will start at 3 PM and is expected to reach Kacheguda by 11:30 PM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian railwaystrainsVande Bharat
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp