Railways to launch Vande Bharat from Hyderabad to Bengaluru in August

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the resounding success of the Vande Bharat Express trains connecting the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, the Indian Railways is now gearing up to launch yet another high-speed train, this time connecting Hyderabad to Bengaluru.

The launch is scheduled for later this month, and it is expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the train in virtual mode.

To take 8.5 hours

The proposed train service will operate between Kacheguda and Yeshwantpur, to significantly reduce travel time between the two prominent IT cities in the southern region.

Currently, the journey from Hyderabad to Bengaluru takes around 10 to 12 hours on superfast express trains. However, with the introduction of the new Vande Bharat Express, the travel time is estimated to be reduced to 8.30 hours, as per a release.

As per the available information, the train will commence its journey from Kacheguda railway station at 6 am and is scheduled to arrive at Yeshwantpur by 2.30 PM. The return journey from Yeshwantpur to Kacheguda will start at 3 PM and is expected to reach Kacheguda by 11:30 PM.

