Gaddar: Revolutionary poet who fought for statehood

B Kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Revolutionary balladeer and folk singer Gaddar who played a key role in the Telangana movement with his songs, spanning several decades passed away here while undergoing treatment at a private hospital for heart-related ailments on Sunday. He was 77.

Gaddar was one of the most prominent faces of the Naxalite movement in the country and a founding member of the cultural wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) People’s War. He spent several years underground until the Marri Chenna Reddy government lifted the ban on the Naxalite outfit. After severing ties with the banned outfit, Gaddar embarked on a path conjoining Marxist principles with Ambedkarite ideas in the fight for social justice.

“He has always lived as a revolutionary singer, and he will live on like one. There is no mortality to a revolutionary song,” noted activist and revolutionary singer Vimalakka said, recalling her association with him while speaking at the hospital where Gaddar died.

ALSO READ | Gaddar communicated his message effectively to masses through his folk songs

Despite surviving an assassination attempt in 1997, Gaddar continued to be an ardent advocate of social justice and was actively engaged in social movements against the State government even as a bullet became a part of his body.

Gaddar, born Gummadi Vittal Rao in the Toopran village of the erstwhile Medak district in a Dalit family, became popular through his first revolutionary album ‘Gaddar’. He was radicalised during his engineering days and took an active part in the banned Naxalite movement. He was also a founder member of CPIMLPW’s cultural wing Jana Natya Mandali. In 1975, Gaddar left his bank job to join the revolutionary movement.

The Maoist ideologue eventually severed ties with the banned outfit for the cause of Telangana statehood.

Throughout the Telangana movement, Gaddar played a significant role, contributing to both its initial (1969) and final phases (2009). It is not an exaggeration to say that there were literally no gatherings without Gaddar’s song. ‘Podusthunna Podhu Meeda...’, which was featured in ‘Jai Bolo Telangana’ movie became a symbol of resistance. He also appeared in the much-acclaimed movie ‘Maa Bhoomi’ and sang a revolutionary song ‘Bandenaka Bandi Katti’.

He actively participated in the cultural platform “Telangana Dhoom Dham,” collaborating with revolutionary writers, singers, and artistes bringing all of them under one roof to raise awareness about the need for a separate Telangana State. He also floated Telangana Praja Front, an umbrella organisation uniting and reviving various civil society organisations and activists. Even after the Telangana formation, he continued his fight against the incumbent government, accusing it of not fulfilling the very aspirations of the Telangana movement.

From opposing the electoral process, Gaddar changed his mind in 2018 and cast his vote. In 2018, it was speculated that Gaddar would join the Congress as he met the then-AICC president Rahul Gandhi. However, Gaddar rejected the invitation extended by the grand old party.

Leaders cutting across political affiliations, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and others expressed their grief over Gaddar’s demise. Telangana Legislative Assembly, which was in session when the news of his death came, also expressed condolences.

Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, remembered Gaddar as an iconic poet and fiery activist whose love for the people of Telangana inspired him to tirelessly fight for the marginalised. Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy praised Gaddar for his role in raising public awareness on various issues and giving impetus to the Telangana statehood agitation.

Gaddar’s poetry, passionate songs and activism espousing the cause of social justice shall always be a source of inspiration for Telangana and its people, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge said.

“A profound loss for Telangana as we bid farewell to Shri Gaddar, the legendary poet and activist. His words kindled the spirit of our people, and his advocacy for social justice will be remembered fondly. May his soul rest in peace,” tweeted BRS MLA Kalvakuntla Kavitha. His mortal remains have been kept at LB Stadium for the public to pay their last respects and his last rites would be held on Monday with police honours.

HYDERABAD: Revolutionary balladeer and folk singer Gaddar who played a key role in the Telangana movement with his songs, spanning several decades passed away here while undergoing treatment at a private hospital for heart-related ailments on Sunday. He was 77. Gaddar was one of the most prominent faces of the Naxalite movement in the country and a founding member of the cultural wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) People’s War. He spent several years underground until the Marri Chenna Reddy government lifted the ban on the Naxalite outfit. After severing ties with the banned outfit, Gaddar embarked on a path conjoining Marxist principles with Ambedkarite ideas in the fight for social justice. “He has always lived as a revolutionary singer, and he will live on like one. There is no mortality to a revolutionary song,” noted activist and revolutionary singer Vimalakka said, recalling her association with him while speaking at the hospital where Gaddar died.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Gaddar communicated his message effectively to masses through his folk songs Despite surviving an assassination attempt in 1997, Gaddar continued to be an ardent advocate of social justice and was actively engaged in social movements against the State government even as a bullet became a part of his body. Gaddar, born Gummadi Vittal Rao in the Toopran village of the erstwhile Medak district in a Dalit family, became popular through his first revolutionary album ‘Gaddar’. He was radicalised during his engineering days and took an active part in the banned Naxalite movement. He was also a founder member of CPIMLPW’s cultural wing Jana Natya Mandali. In 1975, Gaddar left his bank job to join the revolutionary movement. The Maoist ideologue eventually severed ties with the banned outfit for the cause of Telangana statehood. Throughout the Telangana movement, Gaddar played a significant role, contributing to both its initial (1969) and final phases (2009). It is not an exaggeration to say that there were literally no gatherings without Gaddar’s song. ‘Podusthunna Podhu Meeda...’, which was featured in ‘Jai Bolo Telangana’ movie became a symbol of resistance. He also appeared in the much-acclaimed movie ‘Maa Bhoomi’ and sang a revolutionary song ‘Bandenaka Bandi Katti’. He actively participated in the cultural platform “Telangana Dhoom Dham,” collaborating with revolutionary writers, singers, and artistes bringing all of them under one roof to raise awareness about the need for a separate Telangana State. He also floated Telangana Praja Front, an umbrella organisation uniting and reviving various civil society organisations and activists. Even after the Telangana formation, he continued his fight against the incumbent government, accusing it of not fulfilling the very aspirations of the Telangana movement. From opposing the electoral process, Gaddar changed his mind in 2018 and cast his vote. In 2018, it was speculated that Gaddar would join the Congress as he met the then-AICC president Rahul Gandhi. However, Gaddar rejected the invitation extended by the grand old party. Leaders cutting across political affiliations, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and others expressed their grief over Gaddar’s demise. Telangana Legislative Assembly, which was in session when the news of his death came, also expressed condolences. Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, remembered Gaddar as an iconic poet and fiery activist whose love for the people of Telangana inspired him to tirelessly fight for the marginalised. Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy praised Gaddar for his role in raising public awareness on various issues and giving impetus to the Telangana statehood agitation. Gaddar’s poetry, passionate songs and activism espousing the cause of social justice shall always be a source of inspiration for Telangana and its people, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge said. “A profound loss for Telangana as we bid farewell to Shri Gaddar, the legendary poet and activist. His words kindled the spirit of our people, and his advocacy for social justice will be remembered fondly. May his soul rest in peace,” tweeted BRS MLA Kalvakuntla Kavitha. His mortal remains have been kept at LB Stadium for the public to pay their last respects and his last rites would be held on Monday with police honours.