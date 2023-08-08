Home States Telangana

IIT-H and Kathmandu University to offer joint doctoral Programme

Many more decisions to strengthen the ties between the two institutes have been taken during the recent visit of IIT-H's delegation to KU in Nepal.

Published: 08th August 2023 09:28 AM

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad (File photo | iith.ac.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) on Monday announced that it has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kathmandu University (KU), under which both institutions will offer a Joint Doctoral Programme (JDP) at the PhD level in all areas of research. It also said that many more decisions to strengthen the ties between the two institutes have been taken during the recent visit of their delegation to KU in Nepal.

Within the JDP, students hailing from India and Nepal will be given the chance to work in science, technology, design and medical advancements. Those admitted to the JDP at KU will have the opportunity to spend a maximum of one year at IIT-H along with financial support through a scholarship. A similar programme will be offered to the students of IIT-H.

Furthermore, the IIT-H will host 10 BTech scholars from KU in their final academic year commencing from the August 2023 cycle and undergraduate scholars for concise research internships. To take the mutual academic and research collaboration to newer heights, both institutes have also agreed to exchange their faculty to work collaboratively, a release said.

