Home States Telangana

Staff wear helmets as MPDO office roof is ready to fall

The prevalent sense of apprehension among the staff is palpable, working under the constant fear of an unsafe structure.

Published: 09th August 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

JAGTIAL: In a unique form of self-protection at the Beerpur Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) office, staff members have taken to wearing helmets during office hours due to safety concerns arising from the building’s ageing and precarious structure.

A few months ago, the MPDO, Malla Reddy, narrowly escaped when a portion of the building collapsed close to him. Over the past few months, the office staff have persistently appealed for the relocation of the office to a safer location. Since 2016, the office has been housed within the same rental building, located in the Doravari Gadi area, due to constraints in available space. Despite multiple appeals to public representatives and higher authorities, the issue remains unresolved, they claimed.

The prevalent sense of apprehension among the staff is palpable, working under the constant fear of an unsafe structure. Even though suggestions for relocation were provided, including by the Additional Collector, these efforts have yielded no tangible results, staff members complained, adding that they have no alternative but to continue their work in these perilous conditions.

One of the office staff members revealed that there are around 10 staff members, including the MPDO, who operate within this office. However, this predicament is not limited to the staff alone. Visitors to the MPDO office are also hesitant to enter the premises due to the visibly unsafe condition of the building. Recent heavy rains have only exacerbated the issue, resulting in damp walls and ceilings.

Each passing day sees portions of the building gradually deteriorating and collapsing, with an intriguing sight of bats taking refuge in the ceiling. The locals have shared that the building dates back nearly a century, further contributing to its compromised structural integrity.Despite multiple attempts, TNIE was unable to get a comment from the MPDO office superintendent over the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Beerpur Mandal Parishad Development Officer
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp