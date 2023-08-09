Staff wear helmets as MPDO office roof is ready to fall

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

JAGTIAL: In a unique form of self-protection at the Beerpur Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) office, staff members have taken to wearing helmets during office hours due to safety concerns arising from the building’s ageing and precarious structure.

A few months ago, the MPDO, Malla Reddy, narrowly escaped when a portion of the building collapsed close to him. Over the past few months, the office staff have persistently appealed for the relocation of the office to a safer location. Since 2016, the office has been housed within the same rental building, located in the Doravari Gadi area, due to constraints in available space. Despite multiple appeals to public representatives and higher authorities, the issue remains unresolved, they claimed.

The prevalent sense of apprehension among the staff is palpable, working under the constant fear of an unsafe structure. Even though suggestions for relocation were provided, including by the Additional Collector, these efforts have yielded no tangible results, staff members complained, adding that they have no alternative but to continue their work in these perilous conditions.

One of the office staff members revealed that there are around 10 staff members, including the MPDO, who operate within this office. However, this predicament is not limited to the staff alone. Visitors to the MPDO office are also hesitant to enter the premises due to the visibly unsafe condition of the building. Recent heavy rains have only exacerbated the issue, resulting in damp walls and ceilings.

Each passing day sees portions of the building gradually deteriorating and collapsing, with an intriguing sight of bats taking refuge in the ceiling. The locals have shared that the building dates back nearly a century, further contributing to its compromised structural integrity.Despite multiple attempts, TNIE was unable to get a comment from the MPDO office superintendent over the issue.

