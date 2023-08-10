Fuelling the future with Bowenpally biogas plant

Home States Telangana

Set up using technology patented by the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, the plant was executed by the Hyderabad-based Ahuja Engineering Services in 2020.

Published: 10th August 2023

A model of the biogas plant for representational purposes. (File photo)

By Navya Parvathy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Biogas plant in the Bowenpally market in Secunderabad which is one of the biggest markets in Telangana is paying its way to achieve self-sustainability. As the world celebrates Biofuel Day on August 10 every year, innovations like this help raise raising awareness about non-traditional fuel sources.

Set up using technology patented by the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), the plant was executed by the Hyderabad-based Ahuja Engineering Services (AES) in 2020. As per Dr Disha Ahuja, Technical and Operations Advisor of AES, the Bowenpally market generates up to 12,000 kg of food waste every day. After being shredded and grounded, the residue is converted into slurry in the grinder, which is then passed to the anaerobic (absence of air) digesters. The gas thus generated is collected in gas holders.

The biogas fuels the canteen meant for people who work in the market. Counting the benefits of the biogas plant, Disha says, “The market does not have to send its waste to landfills and the cost of waste transportation is saved. The market also saves money by using the electricity generated in the plant”.

According to Dr Sandeep Karajanagi, Research and Development Advisor of AES, the plant has processed more than 10,000 tonnes of vegetable waste and saved 22 tonnes of LPG in the process. “We have generated more than 3 lakh units of electricity. By preventing waste from ending up in landfills, we have saved more than 4,000 tonnes of carbon-dioxide-equivalent greenhouse emissions,” he says.

Tirupati, a vegetable commission agent, told TNIE, “Apart from providing electricity and gas, this initiative also keeps the market clean. There is no stench from rotten vegetables anymore. Mosquitoes have also reduced in the market”.

