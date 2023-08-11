Home States Telangana

58 booked for staging protest demanding TSPSC exams postponement

TSPSC had announced the Group-II exam dates from August 29 and 30. However, the aspirants said that the packed exam schedule is taking a mental toll on them.

Published: 11th August 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Group-II aspirants protest at TSPSC office in Hyderabad, demanding postponement of the exam scheduled for August 29 and 30 | vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Group-II aspirants on Thursday descended on the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office at Nampally, demanding the postponement of the exams scheduled for August and September, forcing Begum Bazar police to break up the protest and register cases against 58 protesters.

TSPSC had announced the exam dates from August 29 and 30. However, the aspirants said that the packed exam schedule is taking a mental toll on them. They pointed out that the Staff Nurse and Urban Development AO Exams were conducted in the initial weeks of August, followed by Gurukul teacher exams spanning from August 1 to 23.

At the TSPSC office, the police stopped the protesters from marching inside. After heated arguments, the protesters dispersed onto the roads, even occupying the Metro station. Finally, the police allotted the vacant land adjacent to the TSPSC office for the aspirants to continue their demonstration.Soon enough, student leaders and political figures made their way to the TSPSC office to extend support.

Condemning the arrest of TPCC spokesperson Riyaz and NSUI state president Balmuri Venkat Rao for supporting the job aspirants’, TPCC president Revanth Reddy demanded their immediate release and resolution of the Group II exam issue, failing which he said that a statewide movement will be launched by Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Public Service Commission Group-II aspirants
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp