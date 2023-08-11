58 booked for staging protest demanding TSPSC exams postponement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Group-II aspirants on Thursday descended on the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office at Nampally, demanding the postponement of the exams scheduled for August and September, forcing Begum Bazar police to break up the protest and register cases against 58 protesters.

TSPSC had announced the exam dates from August 29 and 30. However, the aspirants said that the packed exam schedule is taking a mental toll on them. They pointed out that the Staff Nurse and Urban Development AO Exams were conducted in the initial weeks of August, followed by Gurukul teacher exams spanning from August 1 to 23.

At the TSPSC office, the police stopped the protesters from marching inside. After heated arguments, the protesters dispersed onto the roads, even occupying the Metro station. Finally, the police allotted the vacant land adjacent to the TSPSC office for the aspirants to continue their demonstration.Soon enough, student leaders and political figures made their way to the TSPSC office to extend support.

Condemning the arrest of TPCC spokesperson Riyaz and NSUI state president Balmuri Venkat Rao for supporting the job aspirants’, TPCC president Revanth Reddy demanded their immediate release and resolution of the Group II exam issue, failing which he said that a statewide movement will be launched by Congress.

