All Charged up, Bandi blasts BRS over free power

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slamming BRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao’s statement made in Parliament that the Telangana farmers are being provided 24X7 free and uninterrupted power supply, BJP’s Bandi Sanjay on Thursday offered to resign as an MP if the BRS government proves its claims. Speaking in Lok Sabha during the debate on the no-confidence motion moved against the NDA government, Sanjay said that Nageshwar Rao tried to mislead the Parliament.

“If you prove that there is a 24-hour uninterrupted power supply for farmers in Telangana, I will resign. Do you have the guts to prove it? Let us go to the farmers directly from here. If you can’t prove it, will your Chief Minister tender his resignation,” he asked the BRS MPs.

Referring to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as “Kasim Chandrasekhar Rizvi,” Sanjay alleged that after the formation of Telangana, the assets of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and his wife have increased by 400 times and 1,800 times respectively by 2018.

“The per capita income of Telangana farmers is `1,12,836, but the Chief Minister’s income from agriculture is `1 crore. Rama Rao’s income is `59,85,000, which is 5,000 per cent more than an average farmer’s income, and his wife’s income is 2,000 times more than that of the ordinary farmers,” he said.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to the Manipur issue, Sanjay said: “What about the murders, rapes and land grabbing happening in Telangana? Why has the CM never visited the families of the farmers and students who died by suicide?”

“There is only one work for BRS netas. Raat bhar peetha... din bhar sotha... kisi se bhi nahin milta. Yeh hai BRS neta,” he quipped.

