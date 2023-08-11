Home States Telangana

KTR directs HMRL to draw plans for another Metro line to airport

Rama Rao also instructed the Collectors of Hyderabad, Medchal and Sangareddy districts to identify vacant land parcels close to Metro stations for developing multilevel parking complexes.

Published: 11th August 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) is gearing up to finalise tenders for the Airport Metro, plans are afoot to provide connectivity between the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and the Old City.

On Thursday, in a meeting along with AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao directed HMRL managing director NV Reddy to expedite land acquisition process in the Old City Metro corridor and start construction apart from drawing  plans for the extension of the line to the airport from Falaknuma.

Later, chairing a review meeting with Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and officers on the Airport Metro and other public transport projects, Rama Rao said that by introducing more coaches and improving feeder services, the current ridership of 5 lakh per day can be doubled and vehicular congestion reduced. He instructed the departments and organisations concerned to hand over the identified government properties to HAML immediately for construction. He also directed the airport authorities to hand over 48 acres in the premises for a Metro Rail depot.

The minister asked the CS to hold periodical coordination meetings for the Airport Metro project, and also pursue with the senior officers concerned in the Government of India for approval of the BHEL-Lakdikapul & Nagole-LB Nagar (36 km) project.

He also directed the HMRL MD to start surveys of all the new Metro corridors and get preliminary reports ready in the next few months for sending them to the Centre.  He advised Special Chief Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao and MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar to explore funding options for the new Metro projects. Rama Rao also instructed the Collectors of Hyderabad, Medchal and Sangareddy districts to identify vacant land parcels close to Metro stations for developing multilevel parking complexes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited HMRL Airport Metro
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp