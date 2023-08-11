Home States Telangana

Telangana govt sets up committee to boost paddy milling capacity

The State government on Thursday constituted a committee to suggest measures to increase milling capacity and also auction the surplus paddy.

Published: 11th August 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With huge stocks of Kharif and Rabi paddy lying with millers due to insufficient milling capacity, the State government on Thursday constituted a committee to suggest measures to increase milling capacity and also auction the surplus paddy.

The committee will be headed by the Special Chief Secretary of Finance and will have Special Chief Secretary (Industries), Secretary to CM, Managing Director of TSIIC and the Commissioner of Civil Supplies as members.

The terms of reference of the panel are to enhance the milling capacity of the existing rice mills; to identify the areas of deficit milling capacity with regard to the quantity of the paddy procurement and required capacity; to identify lands for setting up of Food Processing Zones.

The committee will also give suggestions on framing a suitable industrial incentive policy to attract investors and suggest the right technology on a turnkey basis to quickly set up the units and make them operational within one year. It will also identify potential investors and motivate them to set up units by clearing their apprehensions.

1.1 crore tonnes of grains stay unused in mills

The State government is expecting paddy production to increase to four crore tonnes from the three crore tonnes at present, once the construction of ongoing irrigation projects like Palamuru-Rangareddy is completed. At present, 1.10 crore tonnes of paddy is lying at the mills

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp