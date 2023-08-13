Nizamabad Polytechnic alumni drive positive change, educational excellence

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad Polytechnic College’s alumni are playing a pivotal role by actively engaging in social initiatives aimed at strengthening the college and enhancing the quality of education. The college was established in 1959 and the alumni association was founded in 1986 and officially registered in 2022.

The alumni association celebrated its silver jubilee in 1986, the golden jubilee in 2009, and the diamond jubilee in 2019. During these celebrations, alumni have taken on infrastructure and development projects. They have extended financial aid of Rs 5,000 to economically disadvantaged students. Notably, some alumni members have adopted students, providing them with comprehensive support when needed.

Key contributors to these efforts include alumni patron G Narayana, an industrialist and a member of the college’s first batch, and chief patron P Narayana Reddy. Another notable figure is alumni patron A Prathap Reddy, a 1967-70 batch student from Kashipur near Ramayampet in the Medak district. With a civil engineering diploma, Prathap Reddy has earned recognition as an industrialist in Telangana and Maharashtra. His recent visit to the college led to a transformative project. Recognising the need for additional infrastructure, he generously pledged Rs 2.50 crore for the construction of a new building.

This modern structure includes two classrooms, a computer lab, a seminar hall and other necessary facilities. The use of plywood centring during construction has ensured the building’s durability. The inauguration of this new block took place in the presence of IT Minister K T Rama Rao. The building is set to be handed over to the college authorities in the near future.

Foundation for hostel, classroom complex laid

Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for an advanced boys’ hostel and classroom complex at Nizam College on Saturday. This project, backed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), is estimated to cost Rs 18.75 crores.

Ministers @BrsSabithaIndra and @KTRBRS along with Ministers @mahmoodalibrs and @YadavTalasani laid the foundation stone for Boys Hostel and Classroom Buildings at Nizam College Campus in Hyderabad.



The buildings will be constructed by @HMDA_Gov. pic.twitter.com/4D8FaIugIf — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) August 12, 2023

The complex will encompass 30 well-equipped classrooms, ready to accommodate an impressive student body of 1800 and the boys’ hostel will offer 72 contemporary rooms, tailored to accommodate 430 students.

Rama Rao pledged funding for a parallel link road along Adikmet. He acknowledged the steadfast assistance of HMDA in advancing the cause of Osmania University, with an impressive sum of Rs 40 crores dedicated to infrastructure development.

Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy attended the foundation stone laying ceremony and extended her heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his dedication to educational progress. She lauded Rama Rao, a distinguished alumnus of Nizam College, for his steadfast support in the educational realm.

Celebrating a remarkable achievement, the Education Minister proudly hailed the increasing enrollment of female students in higher education. She attributed this triumph to the dedicated efforts channelled through Gurukula, Social, and Tribal Welfare Colleges. These institutions, exclusively designed for female students, have witnessed an impressive seventy per cent enrollment rate, a testament to the transformative policies championed by the Chief Minister, she added.

