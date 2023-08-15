IIT-Hyderabad holds G20 panel discussion on digital inclusivity, literacy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a step towards promoting digital inclusivity, experts at IIT Hyderabad convened to deliberate on tactics aimed at narrowing the digital divide. The discussion encompassed initiatives such as facilitating affordable internet access, implementing digital literacy programs, and establishing community technology centres.

The institute orchestrated a panel discussion under the aegis of the G20 India presidency, focusing on the theme of “Digital Transformation and Literacy.” This collaborative endeavour, in conjunction with Akashvani’s Regional News Unit (RNU), took place on Monday.

The panel of experts underscored that the ongoing digital transformation can truly benefit all strata of society when it is fortified with qualities of reliability, authentication, and vernacular accessibility.

Addressing the undeniable existence of a digital divide, which manifests along lines of socioeconomic status, geographic location, age, and gender, the panel deliberated on innovative strategies to bridge these gaps.

The event united distinguished minds, including luminaries like Prof Kiran K Kuchi, recognized for his groundbreaking contributions to 5G technology, and the founder of WiSig Networks Pvt Ltd. Also gracing the panel was Prof P Rajalakshmi, a leading authority in autonomous navigation research and the project director of the pioneering test bed - TiHAN.

Prof B S Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, highlighted the institution’s leading role in the realm of digital transformation and digital literacy. Initiatives such as the TiHAN Centre, pioneering work in 5G technologies through WiSig Networks, and innovative teaching methodologies such as hybrid classrooms and Open-to-All Teaching (OAT) stand as testaments to IIT Hyderabad’s commitment to this cause. The event’s agenda also encompassed two competitions: an elocution competition and an ideathon, which provided a platform for students to express their insights.

HYDERABAD: In a step towards promoting digital inclusivity, experts at IIT Hyderabad convened to deliberate on tactics aimed at narrowing the digital divide. The discussion encompassed initiatives such as facilitating affordable internet access, implementing digital literacy programs, and establishing community technology centres. The institute orchestrated a panel discussion under the aegis of the G20 India presidency, focusing on the theme of “Digital Transformation and Literacy.” This collaborative endeavour, in conjunction with Akashvani’s Regional News Unit (RNU), took place on Monday. The panel of experts underscored that the ongoing digital transformation can truly benefit all strata of society when it is fortified with qualities of reliability, authentication, and vernacular accessibility.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Addressing the undeniable existence of a digital divide, which manifests along lines of socioeconomic status, geographic location, age, and gender, the panel deliberated on innovative strategies to bridge these gaps. The event united distinguished minds, including luminaries like Prof Kiran K Kuchi, recognized for his groundbreaking contributions to 5G technology, and the founder of WiSig Networks Pvt Ltd. Also gracing the panel was Prof P Rajalakshmi, a leading authority in autonomous navigation research and the project director of the pioneering test bed - TiHAN. Prof B S Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, highlighted the institution’s leading role in the realm of digital transformation and digital literacy. Initiatives such as the TiHAN Centre, pioneering work in 5G technologies through WiSig Networks, and innovative teaching methodologies such as hybrid classrooms and Open-to-All Teaching (OAT) stand as testaments to IIT Hyderabad’s commitment to this cause. The event’s agenda also encompassed two competitions: an elocution competition and an ideathon, which provided a platform for students to express their insights.