Naidu consoles family of Gaddar

A failed assassination attempt was made against Gaddar in 1997 during the period when Naidu was the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

N Chandrababu Naidu consoling Gaddar's family. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu paid floral tributes to departed revolutionary balladeer Gaddar, and consoled his family at their residence here on Tuesday. It may be mentioned here that the failed assassination attempt was made against Gaddar in 1997 during the period when Naidu was the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

When the reporters asked Naidu why the then administration deliberately didn’t identify the accused who attempted to assassinate Gaddar, he replied stating that rumours were created, but there was no truth in it.

He claimed that he along with Gaddar participated in various social movements.“Ultimately, Gaddar and I worked for the people. He understood me, and I understood him,” he said. He said that he had known Gaddar for four decades, and hailed his fighting spirit for the rights of the people.

