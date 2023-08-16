Telangana Congress promises sub-categorisation of SCs and STs if voted to power

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the Congress after coming to power would strive to ensure sub-categorisation of the SCs and STs for implementation of reservations. He was responding to the questions raised by Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga.

During an informal chat with the media after the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Gandhi Bhavan, he said: “There is no need for you to suspect our commitment. We will re-distribute reservations among the SCs and STs. We will implement SC sub-categorisation in the best interest of all SCs.”

In a snide remark at Krishna Madiga, Revanth Reddy asked him why he was not asking BJP State President G Kishan Reddy and why he was not making any efforts for the introduction of the necessary Bill for the categorisation of SCs in Parliament.

“During the first term of the BJP government, the then Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu promised categorisation. What happened to that promise?” Revanth asked Krishna Madiga. Revanth also promised the allotment of tickets to the SC and ST leaders in unreserved seats in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Revanth said that the proposed public meeting, in which the party was to announce its SC Declaration, at Chevella has been postponed. It was initially scheduled for August 18 and it will now be organised on August 24.

The Congress is currently formulating its promises to SC and ST communities and the issue of sub-categorisation is likely to be added to the list of promises. Meanwhile, Revanth revealed that BJP leader Vinay Reddy from the Armoor Assembly constituency will soon be joining the grand old party.

Earlier in the day, in his I-Day speech, Revanth expressed doubt whether Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will waive the interest that has accumulated on the crop loans the farmers had availed.

