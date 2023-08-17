Dasoju asks Revanth to apologise to cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior BRS leader Dasoju Sravan on Wednesday lambasted TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for allegedly stating that he would strip and thrash police personnel if Congress is voted to power in the State.In a press statement issued here, he described Revanth’s comments as “absolutely atrocious, barbarian and irresponsible in a democratic society”.“Only a seasoned criminal will behave like this in a democratic society,” he said.

Sravan wanted to know why the AICC leadership has been turning a blind eye to Revanth’s repeated “illegal acts and violent threats”. Pointing out that Revanth has threatened and humiliated even SCs, STs and OBCs, including Goudas, Pichukuntlas, Yadavas and Nayi Brahmins as well as transgenders, in the past, Sravan asked the TPCC chief to tender an unconditional apology to the police.

Saravan said that the senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi has been talking about “Nafrat ka Bazar me Mohabbat ka Dukaan” all over the country, but here in Telangana, he has been unflinchingly supporting Revanth, who has been trying hard to spread the politics of hatred.

“Revanth Reddy is stooping to deplorable depths, using foul language and criminal intimidation that flagrantly violates any political decorum. But the AICC leadership is not taking any action against him,” Sravan said.

Terming the Congress’ election slogan, “Tiragabadadaam, Tarimikodadham’ as unconstitutional, he asked: “Has Congress lost confidence in parliamentary democracy under the leadership of Revanth Reddy?”

HYDERABAD: Senior BRS leader Dasoju Sravan on Wednesday lambasted TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for allegedly stating that he would strip and thrash police personnel if Congress is voted to power in the State.In a press statement issued here, he described Revanth’s comments as “absolutely atrocious, barbarian and irresponsible in a democratic society”.“Only a seasoned criminal will behave like this in a democratic society,” he said. Sravan wanted to know why the AICC leadership has been turning a blind eye to Revanth’s repeated “illegal acts and violent threats”. Pointing out that Revanth has threatened and humiliated even SCs, STs and OBCs, including Goudas, Pichukuntlas, Yadavas and Nayi Brahmins as well as transgenders, in the past, Sravan asked the TPCC chief to tender an unconditional apology to the police. Saravan said that the senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi has been talking about “Nafrat ka Bazar me Mohabbat ka Dukaan” all over the country, but here in Telangana, he has been unflinchingly supporting Revanth, who has been trying hard to spread the politics of hatred.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Revanth Reddy is stooping to deplorable depths, using foul language and criminal intimidation that flagrantly violates any political decorum. But the AICC leadership is not taking any action against him,” Sravan said. Terming the Congress’ election slogan, “Tiragabadadaam, Tarimikodadham’ as unconstitutional, he asked: “Has Congress lost confidence in parliamentary democracy under the leadership of Revanth Reddy?”