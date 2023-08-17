Home States Telangana

Madhya Pradesh minor girl dies after being gang-raped in Telangana's Peddapalli

The incident occurred two days ago but only came to light on Thursday, when the police got a tip-off.

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A 15-year-old girl succumbed to injuries, after she was allegedly gang raped by four unidentified persons at Appannapet in Peddapalli district. She along with her parents migrated to Telangana's Peddapalli from Madhya Pradesh to work at a brick kiln.

The incident occurred two days ago but only came to light on Thursday, when the police got a tip-off. The girl's parents migrated from Madhya Pradesh and are working as daily wage workers.

Two days ago, the girl was allegedly raped by four persons on the outskirts of Peddapalli. She was injured severely. While her parents were shifting her to Madhya Pradesh, the victim succumbed to injuries on the outskirts of Peddapalli. 

The parents, fearing backlash, did not disclose the incident to anyone and performed the last rites to their daughter on the way to Madhya Pradesh. 

However, on knowing the incident, police started searching for the accused persons. Police are trying to get information from the girl's parents. Most of the migrant workers in Peddapalli are from Odisha and Madhya Pradesh who work at brick kilns. 

