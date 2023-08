More women keen to contest coming elections in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Compared to previous elections, a higher number of women from all parties are showing interest in seeking tickets ahead of the Assembly elections. In the Congress, former Union minister Renuka Chowdary, former minister Konda Surekha, MLA D Anasuya alias Seethakka, and former MLA Uttam Padmavati Reddy are expecting tickets to contest from their respective Assembly segments.

The party’s candidate for the Munugode bypoll, Palvai Shravanti, too is interested in contesting again. Others who are keen to face the voters on Congress ticket are G Sujata from Adilabad, corporator P Vijaya Reddy from Khairatabad, Surekha Premsagar Rao from Mancherial, Errabelli Swarna from Warangal East, Indira Singapuram from Station Ghanpur, Badangpet mayor Parijata Narasimha Reddy from Maheswaram, Kota Neelima from Sanathnagar, Katti Kartika from Dubbaka, Bhavani Reddy from Siddipet and Gadwal ZP chairperson Sarita Yadav from Gadwal.

In the BRS, the party is expected to renominate all sitting MLAs from their respective segments. They include Sabita Indra Reddy from Maheshwaram, Padma Devender Reddy from Medak, Gongadi Sunita Mahender Reddy from Aleru, Banoth Hari Priya Naik from Illandu, Ajmeera Rekha Nayak from Khanapur. The other aspirants are MLC Rathod from Dornakal, MP Maloth Kavitha from Mahabubabad and Women Commission chairperson S Laxma Reddy from Narsapur Assembly constituency.

In the BJP, prominent women leaders expecting tickets include former minister and party national vice president DK Aruna from Gadwal, former MP M Vijayashanti from Medak, former MLA Jayasudha Kapoor from Secunderabad or Musheerabad, former Hyderabad mayor Banda Karthika Reddy from Secunderabad, former MLA Bodige Shobha from Choppadandi, former ZP chairperson Tula Uma from Vemulawada, Chandupatla Keerthi Reddy from Bhupalpally, corporator Akula Srivani from Maheswaram, film actress Jeevita Rajasekhar Rao from Jubilee Hills, Rani Rudrama from Narsampet, Bangaru Shruti from Achampet or Alampur Assembly segments. Kankanala Nivedita Reddy from Nagarjunasagar, Rao Padma Reddy from Warangal West, and some other leaders are also among the aspirants.

