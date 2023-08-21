Gandhi Hospital gets Mother and Child Health Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated a 200 beds super-speciality Mother and Child Health (MCH) Centre at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad on Sunday. The State government has decided to build three super-speciality MCH centres in Hyderabad with a total capacity of 600 beds worth Rs 490 crore. The first one, inaugurated on Sunday in Gandhi Hospital, is built with an investment of Rs 52 crore and the other one will be established in Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science and one stand-alone facility at Alwal.

Addressing the media after the inauguration, Harish Rao said that the MCH will serve as the hub of excellence, catering to various medical needs, from childbirth-related issues to intricate surgical interventions. The hospital, comprising seven floors, is equipped with cutting-edge resources, including dialysis centres for pregnant women, an IVF centre, Kangaroo Medical care, a Special newborn care unit and advanced medical equipment like ventilators and heart testing machines.

Harish Rao said that presently, Gandhi Hospital has 300 beds in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department. With the new facility, the total count will go to 500, exclusively dedicated to providing maternal services. He also informed that the fertility centre, promised long ago, will also be established soon and an organ transplant block is also underway.

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Dr Raja Rao informed that the new facility will soon come into use and said that the OP services are set to start immediately while it will take around 3-4 weeks for the entire hospital to function. The Obstetrics department in the present hospital will be moved to the new facility, new staff will be hired.

Neonatal ambulances launched

The minister gave a green signal to 33 neonatal ambulances, one for each district, which will be used for emergency transfer of newborns who require intensive specialist treatment. These ambulances are designed with modern amenities, including neonatal transport incubators, which underscore the government’s commitment to ensuring timely and effective medical assistance for infants.

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated a 200 beds super-speciality Mother and Child Health (MCH) Centre at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad on Sunday. The State government has decided to build three super-speciality MCH centres in Hyderabad with a total capacity of 600 beds worth Rs 490 crore. The first one, inaugurated on Sunday in Gandhi Hospital, is built with an investment of Rs 52 crore and the other one will be established in Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science and one stand-alone facility at Alwal. Addressing the media after the inauguration, Harish Rao said that the MCH will serve as the hub of excellence, catering to various medical needs, from childbirth-related issues to intricate surgical interventions. The hospital, comprising seven floors, is equipped with cutting-edge resources, including dialysis centres for pregnant women, an IVF centre, Kangaroo Medical care, a Special newborn care unit and advanced medical equipment like ventilators and heart testing machines. Harish Rao said that presently, Gandhi Hospital has 300 beds in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department. With the new facility, the total count will go to 500, exclusively dedicated to providing maternal services. He also informed that the fertility centre, promised long ago, will also be established soon and an organ transplant block is also underway.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Dr Raja Rao informed that the new facility will soon come into use and said that the OP services are set to start immediately while it will take around 3-4 weeks for the entire hospital to function. The Obstetrics department in the present hospital will be moved to the new facility, new staff will be hired. Neonatal ambulances launched The minister gave a green signal to 33 neonatal ambulances, one for each district, which will be used for emergency transfer of newborns who require intensive specialist treatment. These ambulances are designed with modern amenities, including neonatal transport incubators, which underscore the government’s commitment to ensuring timely and effective medical assistance for infants.