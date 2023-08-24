Hyderabad-based MIDHANI, a contributor to Chandrayaan-3 success

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the day India celebrated the successful mission of Chandrayaan 3, Hyderabad-based Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence, took a quiet bow for its contribution in the form of top-tier strategic materials that bolster India’s defence, space, energy, and allied industries.

The company’s contribution to the Chandrayaan 3 mission is one of many key roles it has played in India’s scientific and technological advancements. MIDHANI, a partner of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for over four decades, has played a pivotal role in every ISRO launch since its inception. This collaboration remains a driving force behind ISRO’s ambitious projects, including the illustrious Gaganyaan Mission.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, a linchpin in India’s scientific pursuits, seeks to unravel the mysteries of the moon’s environment, delving into its geological history, potential resource wealth, and prospects for human habitation.

MIDHANI’s contributions lie in the deployment of its cobalt and nickel-based alloys, titanium alloys, special steels, and investment castings. These cutting-edge materials play integral roles in the LVM3-M4 liquid engines, liquid stage nozzles, gas containers, thrusters, cryogenic upper stage components, rocket motor casings, and propellant tanks essential to carrying Chandrayaan 3’s scientific payloads.

Among MIDHANI’s contributions is the application of its special metals and alloys in Chandrayaan 3, notably the deployment of ultra-high-strength steel strips in the propulsion module of the lander’s separator band.

