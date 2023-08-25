You can now file RTI queries on Telangana online

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has finally launched an online portal dedicated to receiving applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Earlier, a public interest litigation was filed in 2019 in the Telangana High Court advocating for the establishment of an online RTI platform.

Despite its low-profile launch, it is now operational for the secretariat and police departments, including the secretariat itself, the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, the Crime Branch CID, and the Charminar, Kothapally and Elgandal police stations. Applicants are required to furnish their mobile numbers while submitting applications through this portal, and payments can be processed online.

The portal aims to enhance transparency and accountability in administration, as underscored by Section 6(1) of the RTI Act, 2005, and Telangana Right to Information Rules, 2005. The launch of this portal comes 18 years after the Act was passed.

The portal also includes a feature that allows citizens to track the status of their online RTI applications using a unique registration number that is issued to applicants upon submission. By entering their valid online RTI application number through any internet browser, citizens can monitor the progress of their applications. To date, the portal has processed 195 RTI applications, with 174 citizens registering on the platform.

Through the web portal, the RTI application will be electronically forwarded to the designated ‘nodal officer’ of the department concerned, who will then transmit the application to the appropriate official.

