Home States Telangana

You can now file RTI queries on Telangana online

The portal includes a feature that allows citizens to track the status of their online RTI applications using a unique registration number that is issued to applicants upon submission.

Published: 25th August 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has finally launched an online portal dedicated to receiving applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Earlier, a public interest litigation was filed in 2019 in the Telangana High Court advocating for the establishment of an online RTI platform.

Despite its low-profile launch, it is now operational for the secretariat and police departments, including the secretariat itself, the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, the Crime Branch CID, and the Charminar, Kothapally and Elgandal police stations. Applicants are required to furnish their mobile numbers while submitting applications through this portal, and payments can be processed online.

The portal aims to enhance transparency and accountability in administration, as underscored by Section 6(1) of the RTI Act, 2005, and Telangana Right to Information Rules, 2005. The launch of this portal comes 18 years after the Act was passed.

The portal also includes a feature that allows citizens to track the status of their online RTI applications using a unique registration number that is issued to applicants upon submission. By entering their valid online RTI application number through any internet browser, citizens can monitor the progress of their applications. To date, the portal has processed 195 RTI applications, with 174 citizens registering on the platform.

Through the web portal, the RTI application will be electronically forwarded to the designated ‘nodal officer’ of the department concerned, who will then transmit the application to the appropriate official.

Any Indian citizen can log on to www.rti.telangana.gov.in to access the portal. Till now, 174 citizens have already registered on the platform, and a total of 195 RTI applications have been filed. The portal also includes a feature that allows citizens to track the status of their online applications using a unique registration number that is issued upon submission of an application on the portal

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RTIOnlineCIDTelangana High Courtright to information

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp