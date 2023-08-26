Man travels over 200 km with mom’s body in Telangana, seeks pastor’s blessing for revival

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A man from Rajahmundry of Andhra Pradesh along with his relatives travelled over 200 kilometres, all the way from Hyderabad to the Calvary Church in Bellampally of Mancherial district, carrying the body of his mother in an ambulance. He was under the belief that she would be brought back to life if the pastor at the church, Praveen Kumar, touched her head. The man who refused to reveal his name said that his mother Mani Kumari died on Friday after undergoing treatment for four days at a hospital in Hyderabad.

He came directly to the church in the ambulance to meet the pastor to seek his blessings for the revival of his mother.

He said that he saw Praveen Kumar performing many miracles on the TV and was convinced that the pastor would bring her mother back to life with a touch of his hand.

However, he waited for three hours and went back after the staff didn’t allow the ambulance to enter the church. The staff reportedly told the man that the pastor would meet visitors only on Sundays. It’s reliably learnt that the man is an engineer.

