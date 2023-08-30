Home States Telangana

Doctors forget pad in woman’s abdomen in Telangana, kin demand action

It was found out that the doctors of the Macherial Government Hospital had forgotten to remove the cotton pad which was used to control bleeding.

Published: 30th August 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 08:59 AM

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  A cotton pad, which was left behind by the doctors during a C-section procedure, was removed from a woman’s abdomen in the Chennur hospital on Monday. Keerthi Laya, a resident of Neelwai village in Vemanpelli Mandal, was hospitalised for delivering a baby on August 25. However, after undergoing a C-section and getting discharged from the hospital, she complained of stomachache. 

Her family later took her to a hospital in Chennur where an X-ray revealed the presence of a cotton pad in the woman’s abdomen. It was found out that the doctors of the Macherial Government Hospital had forgotten to remove the cotton pad which was used to control bleeding. However, the cotton pad was later removed through a small incision in her abdomen. Keerthi was later shifted to the Mancherial Government Hospital for further observation. Her condition is said to be stable.

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of the Mancherial Government Hospital, Dr Harish Chandra Reddy, said doctors generally use cotton pads to control the bleeding while performing C-sections. However, an enquiry has been called on the doctors and the hospital has been asked to submit a detailed report on the incident to the Director of Medical Education and Adilabad Collector. The family has demanded action over the doctors’ alleged negligence.

