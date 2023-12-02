Home States Telangana

Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad develops fibre-based reinforcing solutions

IITH has developed hybrid Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) bars and discrete fibre-based reinforcing solutions for improved performance of concrete members under different loading conditions.

Published: 02nd December 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Hyderabad Campus. (Photo |iith.ac.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Castcon Lab at Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad (IITH), led by Professor S Suriya Prakash, has developed hybrid Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) bars and discrete fibre-based reinforcing solutions for improved performance of concrete members under different loading conditions.

According to a report by the International Zinc Association (IZA), India suffers a loss of 5-7% of its GDP every year due to steel corrosion. With its vast coastline and big metropolitan centres in the coastal regions, the country faces significant hurdles in safeguarding steel reinforcement of concrete buildings and bridges from corrosion.

As a result, GFRP rebars are increasingly being used as an alternative to steel reinforcement due to its non-corrosive, lightweight and non-conductive characteristics. In addition, these characteristics make GFRP rebars durable in corrosive environments, easy to transport and install, and ideal for use in electrical environments such as MRI rooms, rail structures and foundations of transformers and thyristors.

The addition of discrete fibre improves the capacity and ductility of GFRP-reinforced concrete elements. The present research revolves around the effectiveness of different types of macro fibres in concrete with varying dosages. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp