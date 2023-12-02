Major fire at Telangana tourism department head office

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out at the Telangana tourism department head office in Himayat Nagar on Friday, resulting in significant damage to files and systems. Fire was seen originating from the first floor of the administration block at around. Security personnel noticed dense smoke emanating from the windows, leading to immediate alerts to the police and fire departments.

Firefighters, equipped with extinguishing equipment, arrived at the scene and successfully subdued the flames, bringing the situation under control. Sources said that one of the four-wheelers was also damaged as the fire and sparks from the first floor blaze caused destruction to the vehicle.

Police have registered a case after a complaint was filed by the concerned authorities. They claimed there has been an extensive level of damage to the files in the mishap. It is suspected that a short circuit caused the flames, however investigation is underway.

