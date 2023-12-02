Telangana Assembly elections: Polling done, voters redeem chicken coupons

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: Ingenious are the ways of the political parties in corrupting the voters. One political party in Miryalaguda distributed tokens to the voters a day before polling. They were told to redeem the tokens at designated shops for one kg of chicken meat.

As the polling was progressing on Thursday, some of those who received the tokens tried to exchange them for chicken but the police forced the closure of shops. The police action followed complaints from rival party that chicken was being supplied to the voters in violation of model code of conduct (MCC).

But the closure of shops made no difference as the voters exchanged the coupons at the shops for chicken on Friday, the day after elections.

According to those who supplied chicken, they had an agreement with the shops to give meat to only those who produced the coupons. The BRS leaders who complained to the election officials were left red-faced as they could not stop the distribution of chicken.

