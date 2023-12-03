Home States Telangana

Assembly elections results 2023: Congress leading in state; CM KCR trailing in Kamareddy

As per the initial trends available so far, the Congress is leading in 63 segments and the ruling BRS is leading in just 39 segments. The BJP and CPI were leading in seven and one seat, respectively.

Published: 03rd December 2023 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy .

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress was leading against its rival BRS in Telangana on Sunday even as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trailing in Kamareddy constituency, the Election Commission said. 

As per the initial trends available so far, the Congress is leading in 63 segments and the ruling BRS is leading in just 39 segments. The BJP and CPI were leading in seven and one seat, respectively. The simple majority mark to form government in the southern state is 60 seats.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy in Kodangal and Kamareddy segments, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel are leading, when reports last came in.

In Kodangal, Revanth Reddy is leading by around 8,000 votes. In Kamareddy Assembly segment, PCC chief Revanth Reddy is leading by margin of around 3,000 votes after the third round of counting of votes.

In Kamareddy, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is in second place. The Chief Minister also contested from Kamareddy besides Gajwel. In, Gawel, the BRS chief Chandrasekhar Rao is leading with 1,807 votes against BJP candidate E Rajender.

In Goshamahal Assembly segment in Hyderabad, BJP's sitting MLA T Raja Singh was trailing. Though the Congress is leading in majority segments in Telangana, however, there is a mixed trend for several ministers.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajaya Kumar is trailing in Khammam and Finance Minister T Harish Rao is leading in Siddipet Assembly segment. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy is leading in Maheswaram segment whereas CPI candidate K Sambasiva Rao is leading in Kothagudem segment.

The CPI, as part of its alliance with the Congress, contested in one Assembly segment. 

The Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has been in power since 2014, when Telangana was granted statehood and won the 2018 elections as well and is hopeful of a hattrick.

(With inputs from PTI)

