BSP Telangana Chief RS Praveen Kumar loses, party secures 1.37% of votes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) faced a poll debacle with its state president — RS Praveen Kumar — also losing the contest. As of 9 pm on Sunday night, the party’s overall performancewas notably dismal and it had registered a mere 1.37% of the votes. The finalisation of the official vote share by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is still pending. Evidently, the BSP support base has not translated into votes. Even in the SC and ST reserved segments, the party has not made any significant performance.

Despite this setback, the BSP’s substantial presence played a pivotal role in influencing the electoral dynamics, dividing the opposition votes and contributing to the success of either the BJP or the BRS in at least three key segments.

In Sirpur, where RS Praveen Kumar contested, the BSP secured 44,646 votes. However, the BJP emerged victorious in this constituency, with the BRS securing the second position. A similar scenario unfolded in Patancheru, where Neelam Madhu of the BSP secured 46,162 votes, but the BRS clinched the election. Likewise, in Suryapet, the BSP candidate secured 13,907 votes, but the BRS candidate emerged triumphant.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) faced a poll debacle with its state president — RS Praveen Kumar — also losing the contest. As of 9 pm on Sunday night, the party’s overall performancewas notably dismal and it had registered a mere 1.37% of the votes. The finalisation of the official vote share by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is still pending. Evidently, the BSP support base has not translated into votes. Even in the SC and ST reserved segments, the party has not made any significant performance. Despite this setback, the BSP’s substantial presence played a pivotal role in influencing the electoral dynamics, dividing the opposition votes and contributing to the success of either the BJP or the BRS in at least three key segments. In Sirpur, where RS Praveen Kumar contested, the BSP secured 44,646 votes. However, the BJP emerged victorious in this constituency, with the BRS securing the second position. A similar scenario unfolded in Patancheru, where Neelam Madhu of the BSP secured 46,162 votes, but the BRS clinched the election. Likewise, in Suryapet, the BSP candidate secured 13,907 votes, but the BRS candidate emerged triumphant.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp