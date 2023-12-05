Home States Telangana

Three held for camel slaughtering

The accused have been handed over to Filmnagar police station for further action. 

Published: 05th December 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Commissioner’s Task Force team on Sunday arrested three people for illegal possession of four camels for the purpose of slaughter at Hakeempet Kunta. The police rescued the camels and seized butcher knives and other related materials.

The accused were identified as Mohd Ismail, a 30-year-old beef shop owner, Mohd Salman (23), worker at a mutton shop, and Siraj Khan (40).

According to the police, the accused planned to sell camel meat to gain easy money. With regards to the same, they had purchased seven camels from a contact in Indore three months ago. The police informed that they had slaughtered three camels and sold the meat for Rs 400/kg even before the information about the seized camels was received.

