Telangana CM Revanth Reddy honours key campaign pledge right after swearing-in

Reddy promptly fulfilled a campaign pledge to remove the barricades at the CM's official residence minutes after taking the oath.

Workers removing barricades in front of Pragathi Bhavan, Revanth Reddy swearing-in as CM.(Photo | Screengrab from X , PTI)

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy swiftly acted on a campaign pledge, ordering the removal of iron barricades from his official residence immediately after assuming office. Soon after the oath-taking ceremony concluded, bulldozers and workers were seen dismantling the barricades at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Taking over from K Chandrashekar Rao, Reddy, 54, became the second chief minister of Telangana since its establishment in 2014. Known for his resilient attitude among peers and party members, Reddy's swearing-in ceremony took place at Hyderabad's LB Stadium. Eleven colleagues, including chief ministerial aspirant Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who was sworn in as deputy chief minister, were present.

As the new government takes charge, it confronts the formidable challenge of managing state finances and delivering on the Congress party's "six guarantees" emphasized in their successful election campaign. The victory, secured in last month's Assembly election, highlighted these guarantees as a key factor. However, financial constraints add complexity to fulfilling these promises, turning the spotlight on Reddy and his cabinet's ability to navigate a challenging fiscal landscape.

