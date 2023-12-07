Three washed away in AP, paddy in 1.30 lakh acres inundated due to cyclone michaung

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/VISAKHAPATNAM/CHENNAI : Heavy rains induced by Cyclone Michaung inundated approximately 1.30 lakh acres of paddy in Kakinada and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh even as three persons were feared to have been drowned after they were washed away while crossing the Luvva Gedda (stream) at Seethapadu village in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has launched a rescue operation to trace the missing persons - Gemmala Lakshmi (52), Miriyala Kamala (40), and Gemmala Kumar (25).

The AP government has assured farmers that every measure possible would be taken to ensure that the standing crops are saved, discoloured paddy is also procured and compensation is paid for crops damaged.

Chennai remains flooded

The miseries wrought by Cyclone Michaung have yet to end for a significant part of Chennai, with swathes of localities in southern, northern and western parts of the city, spread across Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts still submerged on Wednesday. However, water had receded in some places and normalcy returned, especially in most of central Chennai. Suburban train have been reinstated while buses are operating on all routes but those that are waterlogged.

Stalin’s 2nd inspection

Chief Minister MK Stalin, who visited rain-affected parts for the second day, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the damage caused by the cyclone and the need for a central team to arrive in TN soon and conduct a first-hand assessment of the damage. The PM had posted on X (formerly Twitter) that his thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the cyclone in TN, AP and Odisha.

In response, Stalin said that lakhs of people have been impacted and requested an interim relief of `5060 crore for immediate restoration efforts.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said 25,000 food packets were supplied to the rain-affected people in multi-storey buildings through helicopters. He said that the death toll had risen to nine.

