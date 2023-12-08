Former Telangana CM KCR hospitalised after suffering hip injury from fall

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was admitted into a private hospital on Friday after his hip bone was fractured late last night.

According to sources, KCR fell in the bathroom and sustained injuries.

The doctors may perform surgery on his leg after the required tests.

BRS supremo KCR Garu sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. With the support and well-wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon.

Grateful for all the love — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) December 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter and MLC K Kavitha tweeted, "BRS supremo KCR Garu sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. With the support and well-wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon. Grateful for all the love".

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was admitted into a private hospital on Friday after his hip bone was fractured late last night. According to sources, KCR fell in the bathroom and sustained injuries. The doctors may perform surgery on his leg after the required tests.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); BRS supremo KCR Garu sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. With the support and well-wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon. Grateful for all the love — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) December 8, 2023 Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter and MLC K Kavitha tweeted, "BRS supremo KCR Garu sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. With the support and well-wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon. Grateful for all the love". Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp