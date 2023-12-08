Home States Telangana

Funds of TTD being diverted: BJP MP Laxman

He criticised the TTD’s ‘decision’ to demolish the ancient Parvetu Mandapam, which he claimed was more than 800 years old.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP and OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman alleged in Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the funds of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) were being diverted to Tirupati municipality. He urged the government to take the matter seriously as the feelings of the believers of Sanatana Dharma were being hurt.

Stating that Indian culture and traditions were “closely linked” to Sanatana Dharma, the BJP MP referred to the temples and monuments of the country as the “edifice” of Sanatana Dharma.

He criticised the TTD’s ‘decision’ to demolish the ancient Parvetu Mandapam, which he claimed was more than 800 years old. He accused the TTD of trying to demolish a mandapam in Alipiri.

He said that funds donated by devotees for the development of the temple were being diverted.

