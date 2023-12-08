Meet the 11 ministers who joined Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet

By Express News Service

Twelve MLAs took oath as Ministers in a fresh cabinet in Telangana along with new Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy on Thursday in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy became the first Congress Chief Minister of the youngest state in India.

Congress MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state that was formed in the year 2014.

Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan also administered the oath of office to Gaddam Prasad Kumar as the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Revanth Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarsimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Duddilia Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Poonam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, D Anasuya (Seethakka), Tunmala Nageswara Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao also took oath at the Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium in Hyderabad.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats.

Brief profiles of the 11 ministers who took oaths of secrecy and office, along with CM A Revanth Reddy, on Thursday...

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (Deputy Chief Minister): Four-time MLA and one-time MLC. He is a former deputy speaker. He also served as the CLP leader during the BRS regime

Ponnam Prabhakar: He has been active in politics since his student days. He held top posts in the Youth Congress. He was also the NSUI state president. Now, he is the PCC working president. During the Congress regime, he served as Markfed chairman. He served as Karimnagar MP between 2009 and 2014

N Uttam Kumar Reddy: Former IAF fighter pilot, he joined politics in 1994. Six-time MLA Uttam Kumar Reddy was the housing minister during the Congress regime in united Andhra Pradesh. He became the PCC president in 2005

Dansari Anasuya: Three-time MLA Dansari Anasuya was born on July 9, 1971. She is an advocate. She is popularly known as Seethakka among the masses. She was elected from the Mulugu Assembly segment in the 2023 elections. She was elected as an MLA for the first time in 2009 on a TDP ticket in combined Andhra Pradesh. Later, she was elected on a Congress ticket for the second time in 2018. Born in an Adivasi Koya tribe family in Jagganagudem village, Seethakka was part of a Maoist group from the age of 14. After the formation of Telangana, she moved to the Congress from the TDP

Konda Surekha: The former women and child welfare minister has been active in politics since 1995. She was first elected as Geesukonda Mandal Praja Parishad president. She joined the BRS (then TRS) in 2014 and later switched to the Congress

C Damodar Rajanarasimha: Former deputy chief minister Rajanarasimha held the education portfolio and also served as the SC corporation chairman during the Congress regime in united Andhra Pradesh.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy: A Congress loyalist, he was an active member of the NSUI, the student wing of Congress. He is a civil engineer by training and was elected as an MP from Bhongir in 2019. He has been elected from the Nalgonda segment four times since 1999.

Thummala Nageswara Rao: He joined politics in 1978 and served as roads and buildings, irrigation, excise and women and child welfare ministers in TDP and BRS governments. He joined the BRS in 2014 from TDP and became an MLC in 2015

Duddilla Sridhar Babu: A political science graduate, Sridhar Babu joined politics in 1999. He was the civil supplies minister in the YSR Cabinet. He has been elected as MLA from the Manthani segment five times

Jupally Krishna Rao: Joined politics in 1999 and was elected from Kollapur four times. He joined the BRS in 2011 and served as panchayat raj and civil supplies minister in KCR Cabinet. He recently joined Congress and won from Kollapur

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy: He entered politics by joining the YSRC in 2013. He was elected as an MP in 2014 and also served as the YSRC state president. Later, in 2016, he joined the BRS. Just before the elections, he joined the Congress and contested from the Palair segment. He was also the Congress campaign committee co-chairman

(With online desk inputs)

