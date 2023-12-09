Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao to chair BRSLP meeting

Published: 09th December 2023

Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BRS Legislature Party (BRSLP) will meet at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday.

As party president K Chandrasekhar Rao was hospitalised after suffering a hip fracture following a fall at his Erravalli farmhouse, its working president KT Rama Rao will chair the meeting, during which the party is likely to elect its leader  

Though there is no clarity on who will head the BRS Legislature Party in the Assembly, sources did not rule out the possibility of KCR being electing as the BRS Legislature Party leader, who will act as Opposition leader in the Assembly.

In case the treasury benches level any allegations against the previous BRS government, then Rao himself could counter them, sources added.

The names of KT Rama Rao, former Finance Finance T Harish Rao and former deputy chief minister K Srihari were also doing the rounds.  The BRS won 39 seats in the recent elections and emerged as the Opposition in the Assembly.

