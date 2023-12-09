Telangana: Pro-tem Speaker Akbar to administer oath, BJP's Raja Singh threatens to boycott 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Legislative Assembly session, which convened to pave the way for the newly-elected MLAs to take oath, will commence on Saturday.

The session may run for four days. If the government wants to extend the session beyond one day, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will meet on Saturday and take a decision.

Pro-tem Speaker designate and AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi would take oath at Raj Bhavan on Saturday morning.

Later, he would administer the oath of office and secrecy to all MLAs.Congress MLA Gaddam Prasad will also file his nominations for State Legislative Assembly Speaker post. He is likely to be elected unopposed.Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday summoned the third Telangana Legislative Assembly to meet for its first session at 11 am on Saturday

In another notification, the Governor said: “In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 180 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Telangana hereby appoints Akbaruddin Owaisi being a member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly to perform the duties of the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly till a Speaker is elected under Article 178 of the Constitution of India and also to be the person before whom the elected Members of the Assembly shall make and subscribe oath or affirmation as required under Article 188 of the Constitution of India”.

Normally, a senior MLA would be made pro-tem Speaker. BRS president and Gajwel MLA K Chandrasekhar Rao is the senior most MLA. As he was hospitalised, Akbaruddin was made pro-tem Speaker. If any member due to various reasons could not take oath on Saturday, then the member can take oath in the chambers of the Speaker later.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA T Raja Singh said that he would not take as Akbaruddin Owaisi is pro-tem Speaker. He said that he would not take oath as long as he is alive if an AIMIM leader is in Speaker’s chair. He recalled that he did not take oath in front of an AIMIM leader in 2018 as well.

Raja Singh said that the previous BRS government did a mistake by handing over the “car steering” to AIMIM. He wondered how the Congress government too would make a similar mistake.He questioned the rationale behind the “friendliness” of Congress towards AIMIM. Raja Singh alleged that it was nothing but an attempt to appease the minorities.

TPCC vice president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that BJP MLA is always known for polarising view and his intentions would be utilise every situation to create communal tention.“We are a secular country. We may have difference of opinion, but we need to understand the Constitution. AIMIM MLA was the senior most MLA in the house, and was appointed as pro-tem speaker and we all have to respect the constitution which has appointed. I request Raja Singh not to make it political issue,” the Congress leader added.

Raja Singh refuses to take oath with Akbar in Speaker’s chair

BJP MLA T Raja Singh said that he would not take as Akbaruddin Owaisi is pro tem Speaker.He said that he would not take oath as long as he is alive if an AIMIM leader is occupying the Speaker’s chair.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The State Legislative Assembly session, which convened to pave the way for the newly-elected MLAs to take oath, will commence on Saturday. The session may run for four days. If the government wants to extend the session beyond one day, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will meet on Saturday and take a decision. Pro-tem Speaker designate and AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi would take oath at Raj Bhavan on Saturday morning.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later, he would administer the oath of office and secrecy to all MLAs.Congress MLA Gaddam Prasad will also file his nominations for State Legislative Assembly Speaker post. He is likely to be elected unopposed.Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday summoned the third Telangana Legislative Assembly to meet for its first session at 11 am on Saturday In another notification, the Governor said: “In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 180 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Telangana hereby appoints Akbaruddin Owaisi being a member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly to perform the duties of the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly till a Speaker is elected under Article 178 of the Constitution of India and also to be the person before whom the elected Members of the Assembly shall make and subscribe oath or affirmation as required under Article 188 of the Constitution of India”. Normally, a senior MLA would be made pro-tem Speaker. BRS president and Gajwel MLA K Chandrasekhar Rao is the senior most MLA. As he was hospitalised, Akbaruddin was made pro-tem Speaker. If any member due to various reasons could not take oath on Saturday, then the member can take oath in the chambers of the Speaker later. Meanwhile, BJP MLA T Raja Singh said that he would not take as Akbaruddin Owaisi is pro-tem Speaker. He said that he would not take oath as long as he is alive if an AIMIM leader is in Speaker’s chair. He recalled that he did not take oath in front of an AIMIM leader in 2018 as well. Raja Singh said that the previous BRS government did a mistake by handing over the “car steering” to AIMIM. He wondered how the Congress government too would make a similar mistake.He questioned the rationale behind the “friendliness” of Congress towards AIMIM. Raja Singh alleged that it was nothing but an attempt to appease the minorities. TPCC vice president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that BJP MLA is always known for polarising view and his intentions would be utilise every situation to create communal tention.“We are a secular country. We may have difference of opinion, but we need to understand the Constitution. AIMIM MLA was the senior most MLA in the house, and was appointed as pro-tem speaker and we all have to respect the constitution which has appointed. I request Raja Singh not to make it political issue,” the Congress leader added. Raja Singh refuses to take oath with Akbar in Speaker’s chair BJP MLA T Raja Singh said that he would not take as Akbaruddin Owaisi is pro tem Speaker.He said that he would not take oath as long as he is alive if an AIMIM leader is occupying the Speaker’s chair. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp