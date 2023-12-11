Home States Telangana

Heavy rush at Yadadri temple

Hundreds of couples performed Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham on the occasion and participated in  Nitya Kalyanam at Yadadri.

Published: 11th December 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

In view of the last Sunday of Karthika Masam, huge number of devotees throng Yadadri temple to worship lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, on Sunday

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Thousands of devotees from across Telangana had a darshan of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadadri on the occasion of the last Sunday of Karthika Masam. According to an estimation, about 50,000 devotees visited the temple on Sunday. It took about four hours for the devotees to have a special darshan and seven hours for ‘Darma darshan’. Because of heavy rush all the rooms were booked. Hundreds of couples performed Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham on the occasion and participated in  Nitya Kalyanam at Yadadri.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp