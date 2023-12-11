Heavy rush at Yadadri temple

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Thousands of devotees from across Telangana had a darshan of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadadri on the occasion of the last Sunday of Karthika Masam. According to an estimation, about 50,000 devotees visited the temple on Sunday. It took about four hours for the devotees to have a special darshan and seven hours for ‘Darma darshan’. Because of heavy rush all the rooms were booked. Hundreds of couples performed Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham on the occasion and participated in Nitya Kalyanam at Yadadri.

