TS to demolish Legislative Council building, set to build new structure

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government on Sunday decided to demolish the existing Legislative Council building and construct a new structure in its place. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a decision to this effect. This information was disclosed by Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.Speaking to reporters after assuming charge as minister, Venkat Reddy said new buildings would also come up for floor leaders and others in place of old ones.

The beautification works would be carried out for the entire stretch from the legislative party office buildings to Lalitha Kalatoranam, he added. It may be recalled that the BRS government in 2019 laid the foundation stone for the construction of new buildings for the Legislative Assembly and Council at Irrum Manzil. However, the Telangana High Court issued stay orders on the demolition of the heritage buildings.

The BRS government wanted to construct integrated Assembly and Council buildings with an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore. However, due to the court stay, the plan didn’t materialise.

Now, the Congress government has decided to construct a new building at the same place by demolishing the old one. Meanwhile, the Council session will be held temporarily at the old Assembly building, which is a heritage structure. Meanwhile, Venkat Reddy also said that he would soon meet Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari to discuss pending issues.

Venkat Reddy on Sunday sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the four-laning works of the Nalgonda-Mushampally- Dharmapuram road in Nalgonda district. He also sanctioned Rs 4.15 crore for the strengthening of the Lingampally-Dudyal road in Vikarabad district.

He said he would take up with Gadkari the issues relating to the upgradation of 14 state roads into national highways including, the Mallepally-Nalgonda road, Regional Ring Road (RRR), and the Choutuppal-Amangal-Shadnagar-Sangareddy road, apart from the six-laning of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

The minister said that he would also take up issues like the completion of balance works of the Nakrekal - Nagarjunasagar road in Nalgonda, four-laning of the Hyderabad - Kalwakurthy section of NH-765 and an increase in allocation of Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) budget to Telangana.

