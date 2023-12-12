KCR will be back in action within 6 weeks, says Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday visited former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is recuperating from an emergency hip replacement surgery, at the Yashoda Hospital here.

Naidu spoke to KCR as well as the doctors attending to the latter. Speaking to reporters later, Naidu said that the doctors advised KCR six weeks of rest. After six weeks, KCR would walk normally and even use steps, Naidu said.

Stating that sometimes, minor problems crop up in life, Naidu wished the BRS supremo a speedy recovery and said he wished that KCR would resume his normal activities after six weeks.

Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had a telephonic conversation with BRS working president KT Rama Rao and enquired about the recent surgery undergone by KCR. The Governor wished KCR a swift recovery.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, BSP state president RS Praveen Kumar, actors K Chiranjeevi and Prakash Raj, former ministers Motkupalli Narasimhulu and Gangula Kamalakar, MP M Kavitha, MLC S Madhusudhana Chary, former MLA A Venkateswara Reddy, Bheem Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad and other leaders too visited KCR at the hospital.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday visited former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is recuperating from an emergency hip replacement surgery, at the Yashoda Hospital here. Naidu spoke to KCR as well as the doctors attending to the latter. Speaking to reporters later, Naidu said that the doctors advised KCR six weeks of rest. After six weeks, KCR would walk normally and even use steps, Naidu said. Stating that sometimes, minor problems crop up in life, Naidu wished the BRS supremo a speedy recovery and said he wished that KCR would resume his normal activities after six weeks.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had a telephonic conversation with BRS working president KT Rama Rao and enquired about the recent surgery undergone by KCR. The Governor wished KCR a swift recovery. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, BSP state president RS Praveen Kumar, actors K Chiranjeevi and Prakash Raj, former ministers Motkupalli Narasimhulu and Gangula Kamalakar, MP M Kavitha, MLC S Madhusudhana Chary, former MLA A Venkateswara Reddy, Bheem Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad and other leaders too visited KCR at the hospital. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp