TS IT Minister Sridhar presides over Praja Darbar, says govt will address all issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large number of people gathered at the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan to pour out their grievances during the Praja Darbar presided over by IT, Industries and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the government will solve the problems of the people. “The Congress election manifesto was prepared after thoroughly discussing public issues with leaders and elders of various communities for over a month. The State government will perform its duties with transparency and accountability,” he said.

Suggesting that the people mention their address and phone numbers in their application forms, Sridhar Babu said that the problems of the applicants would be thoroughly examined and they would be resolved at the earliest.

‘Defer Genco AE exam’

Meanwhile, unemployed youth appealed to the minister to postpone the TS Genco AE exam scheduled to be held on December 17. They explained to the minister that two to three other examinations are also being held on the same day. Sridhar Babu said that the issue will be brought to the notice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

“The government will take a decision on the postponement of the TS Genco AE exam after discussing it with the officials concerned,” he added.

The mid-day meal cooks submitted a petition, requesting the government pay their monthly honorarium regularly.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose coordinated the event. AYUSH Department Director Harichandana, IAS officer Musharraf Ali, Hyderabad Collector D Anudeep and Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Venkatesh Dotri were present on the occasion.

The government has so far received 4,471 applications during Praja Darbar, which was started by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on December 8.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: A large number of people gathered at the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan to pour out their grievances during the Praja Darbar presided over by IT, Industries and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the government will solve the problems of the people. “The Congress election manifesto was prepared after thoroughly discussing public issues with leaders and elders of various communities for over a month. The State government will perform its duties with transparency and accountability,” he said. Suggesting that the people mention their address and phone numbers in their application forms, Sridhar Babu said that the problems of the applicants would be thoroughly examined and they would be resolved at the earliest. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘Defer Genco AE exam’ Meanwhile, unemployed youth appealed to the minister to postpone the TS Genco AE exam scheduled to be held on December 17. They explained to the minister that two to three other examinations are also being held on the same day. Sridhar Babu said that the issue will be brought to the notice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. “The government will take a decision on the postponement of the TS Genco AE exam after discussing it with the officials concerned,” he added. The mid-day meal cooks submitted a petition, requesting the government pay their monthly honorarium regularly. GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose coordinated the event. AYUSH Department Director Harichandana, IAS officer Musharraf Ali, Hyderabad Collector D Anudeep and Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Venkatesh Dotri were present on the occasion. The government has so far received 4,471 applications during Praja Darbar, which was started by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on December 8. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp