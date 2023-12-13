Telangana HC summons collectors, GHMC chief for ‘inaction’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing dismay at the lack of action by authorities to curb encroachments on lake beds in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, a bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the collectors of Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts, along with the GHMC commissioner, to appear before it on December 27, and provide an explanation on the measures taken to safeguard the water bodies.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, was hearing a PIL based on a letter by social worker Anil C Dayakar in July 2007.

The letter highlighted the encroachment affecting numerous lake beds in the region over the past two decades, including well-known bodies such as Durgam Cheruvu, Sunnam Cheruvu, Peerzadiguda Pedda Cheruvu, Chinna Damara Cheruvu at Dundigal, Chinna Rajuni Cheruvu, Gangaram Pedda Cheruu, Medikunta Cheruvu, Nalla Cheruvu at Uppal, Hashmatpet Cheruvu, Bairamalguda Cheruvu at LB Nagar, Nallagandla Cheruvu at Serilingampally, Ambheer Cheruvu at Dindigul and Golidodda Cheruvu in Serilingampally municipality.

Following court directions in September 2007, the commissioner/district judge of Rangareddy district inspected the sites and submitted a report on October 4, 2007, detailing illegal constructions in lake bed areas. However, no action was taken by the Revenue department to remove the encroachments mentioned in the report.

In response, the court directed the Revenue department to prepare a fresh report on the status of the tank beds and encroachments, marking the full tank level and fixing boundaries and contours with stones. The collectors of Rangareddy and Hyderabad, along with the GHMC commissioner, were instructed to prepare a joint report on the lakes’ status.Despite these directives, the orders were not complied with even after 10 years, with no joint report on record. Expressing dissatisfaction, the court summoned the officials to appear before it on December 27, 2023.

