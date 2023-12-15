Telangana IT Minister signs file for creation of online RTI portal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The online portal for filing Right to Information (RTI) applications is now a reality. Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Thursday signed the file related to online RTI portal immediately after taking over as the IT & Industries Minister on Thursday.

This move would pave the way for hassle-free filing of RTI applications and would enhance accountability and transparency in the functioning of government departments. It may be mentioned here that the BRS government started the online portal but stopped it later. Upon assuming office, Minister Sridhar Babu wasted no time in addressing longstanding concerns voiced by stakeholders in the IT and Industries departments.

Exclusive policy for MSMEs

The minister also initiated implementation of two other policies — formulation of an exclusive policy for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and ushering in digital transformation across all government departments and agencies.The minister said that a study will be conducted immediately to assess preparedness of all departments and identify opportunities to use digital tools.

