Zero ticket to be issued from today: TSRTC MD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar said that zero tickets will be issued from Friday to women passengers. He requested every female passenger to take a zero ticket and cooperate with the organisation. The TSRTC managing director also informed that women passengers should carry their Aadhaar card, voter ID or any identity proof that can prove their domicile status. Sajjnar said that TSRTC has made all the arrangements to ensure smooth travel for women passengers. On the occasion, he congratulated TSRTC officials for updating the zero ticket software within such a short span.

