KCR gets Y category security

Published: 16th December 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets people as he leaves Yashoda Hospital on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government has accorded Y category security, along with an escort vehicle and 4+4 Personal Security Officers (PSOs), to former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.As chief minister, KCR was protected by Z+ category security. As Leader of the Opposition, KCR has been allocated Cabinet rank security.

According to sources, a sentry post has also been allocated for KCR’s residence at Nandinagar, Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. The decision to downgrade the BRS supremo’s security was made following a review by the Intelligence department. Another major decision taken at the meeting was to withdraw security for former ministers and MLAs who were defeated in the recent Assembly polls.The Intelligence department also allocated 2+2 PSOs to former ministers who were re-elected to the Assembly but withdrew their escort and pilot vehicles.

