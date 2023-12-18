Telangana: Lobbying starts for Congress RS nominations

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state unit of Congress is going to face testing times in the coming days as intense lobbying has begun for three Rajya Sabha seats, which will fall vacant in April when the term of three MPs — Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra and B Lingaiah Yadav — ends

The Congress, which came to power for the first time after formation of Telangana by winning 64 seats in the recent Assembly elections, can easily win two Rajya Sabha seats and the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) one. The ruling Congress can also count on its ally CPI, which has one seat in the Assembly, for support.

There are a handful of veteran leaders who are aspiring for membership in the Upper House such as former ministers K Jana Reddy, Mandava Venkateshwara Rao, former MPs V Hanumantha Rao, KVP Ramachandra Rao, AICC secretary G Chinna Reddy and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Prof M Kodandaram.

Jana Reddy chose not to contest in the recent Assembly elections and got a Congress ticket for his son Jaiveer Reddy, who went on to win the Nagarjunasagar seat. The veteran leader wants to round off his long political career by serving in national politics.

V Hanumanata Rao, well known as VHR in political circles, is also hoping to get a nomination to the Upper House because of unwavering loyalty to the grand old party and the support he extended to A Revanth Reddy to become TPCC chief and subsequently as chief minister of the state.

Former minister G Chinna Reddy, who sacrificed his Wanaparthy Assembly seat to newcomer Megha Reddy, paving the way for the latter’s victory, is also expecting a Rajya Sabha seat.

Another prominent leader from the Congress who is eyeing a Rajya Sabha seat is former MP KVP Ramcahandra Rao. He was a close associate of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Former minster Mandava Venkateswara Rao, who joined the Congress just days before the Assembly elections, is also among the aspirants for the membership of the Upper House.

Will Congress fulfill the promise made to TJS president?

TJS chief and former Osmania University professor Kodandaram, who extended unconditional support to the Congress in the recent Assembly elections, stands a good chance of being nominated to the Rajya Sabha as former AICC president Rahul Gandhi is reported to have assured a prominent position for him.

The Congress, which is in an euphoric mood after dethroning the BRS in the state, may find the exercise of selecting candidates for the Upper House a tricky one, considering rival claims from prominent leaders with strong loyalty to the grand old party over the years.

