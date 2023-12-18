Home States Telangana

Woman killed in LPG cylinder explosion

A domestic LPG cylinder exploded inside the house of a 52-year-old woman, G Draupadi Bai, at Kamole village of Bhainsa mandal in Nirmal district

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A domestic LPG cylinder exploded inside the house of a 52-year-old woman, G Draupadi Bai, at Kamole village of Bhainsa mandal in Nirmal district on Saturday night, resulting in her death. The explosion also destroyed her residence completely.

According to police, the incident took place when Draupadi Bai was sleeping and while her husband, G Lingana, was attending a weekly bhajan at a temple in the village. The explosion triggered a fire that engulfed the house, leading to her death.

Upon hearing the loud noise, villagers rushed to the spot. Police are conducting an investigation to determine whether the explosion was triggered by a short circuit or if there were other contributing factors.
Meanwhile, Mudhole BJP MLA Rama Rao Patel visited the village, expressed condolences to the victim’s family and assured them of financial assistance.

