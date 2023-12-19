Congress requests Sonia to contest from Telangana

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of Telangana Congress has passed a unanimous resolution to request Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi to contest from Telangana in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. TPCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, and several ministers took part in the meeting in which the resolution was passed.

Additionally, Revanth said that the party leaders, who made a sacrifice and didn’t contest the Assembly elections, would be given nominated chairman posts in different corporations immediately, said sources. Revanth indicated that the leaders would get their second term in office after completing two years in the first term. However, the complete appointments of nominated posts would be after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections.

Informing the decisions to the media, senior party leader Md Ali Shabbir said that they will write a letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge requesting him to allot a Lok Sabha seat from Telangana to Sonia Gandhi. He noted that former prime minister Indira Gandhi was elected from Medak.During the three-hour-long meeting, the party prepared an action plan for the government to pursue the implementation of various schemes including six guarantees — the pre-poll promises of the Congress.

The party has decided to conduct Grama Sabha in every village to identify the beneficiaries of ration cards, domestic gas subsidy, Cheyutha pensions and housing schemes on December 28, coinciding with the grand old party’s formation day. The Grama Sabha will take applications for the schemes under six guarantees.

They have also passed two other resolutions thanking the people of the state, and the party high command.During the meeting, Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio explained the financial situation of the state, while Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy explained the status of the ongoing projects.

The council of ministers informed the PAC that they would be releasing white papers on the status of state finances, irrigation and energy sectors. The PAC has also decided to appoint a minister as the in-charge of each Lok Sabha segment as part of the preparations for the 2024 General Elections. They have also decided to declare the candidates for Lok Sabha elections as early as possible.

He has also informed the PAC members of his government’s approach to “expose” the corruption in various schemes and projects of the former BRS government. Revanth also told them of his inclination to revive the system of in-charge ministers to the districts to implement and monitor the implementation of welfare schemes, according to sources. The TPCC chief said that development should be uniform even in the Assembly segments where the Congress didn’t win.

Additionally, Shabbir said that they have decided on the dates of implementing the six guarantees and would announce them in the ongoing Assembly session. He also said that they would declare the candidates for Lok Sabha segments after Sankranti. Meanwhile, some of the ministers were absent from the meeting owing to other official engagements.

CM to go to delhi

Revanth is set to travel to New Delhi on Tuesday to meet senior Congress leaders to discuss Cabinet expansion and other issues

PAC cites Indira’s connection to Medak while passing unanimous resolution

Party appoints in-charges for all LS segments. Revanth to supervise Chevella and M’nagar, Rajanarasimha for Medak

CM announces nominated posts will be soon given to those who sacrificed MLA ticket chance

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of Telangana Congress has passed a unanimous resolution to request Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi to contest from Telangana in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. TPCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, and several ministers took part in the meeting in which the resolution was passed. Additionally, Revanth said that the party leaders, who made a sacrifice and didn’t contest the Assembly elections, would be given nominated chairman posts in different corporations immediately, said sources. Revanth indicated that the leaders would get their second term in office after completing two years in the first term. However, the complete appointments of nominated posts would be after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections. Informing the decisions to the media, senior party leader Md Ali Shabbir said that they will write a letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge requesting him to allot a Lok Sabha seat from Telangana to Sonia Gandhi. He noted that former prime minister Indira Gandhi was elected from Medak.During the three-hour-long meeting, the party prepared an action plan for the government to pursue the implementation of various schemes including six guarantees — the pre-poll promises of the Congress.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The party has decided to conduct Grama Sabha in every village to identify the beneficiaries of ration cards, domestic gas subsidy, Cheyutha pensions and housing schemes on December 28, coinciding with the grand old party’s formation day. The Grama Sabha will take applications for the schemes under six guarantees. They have also passed two other resolutions thanking the people of the state, and the party high command.During the meeting, Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio explained the financial situation of the state, while Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy explained the status of the ongoing projects. The council of ministers informed the PAC that they would be releasing white papers on the status of state finances, irrigation and energy sectors. The PAC has also decided to appoint a minister as the in-charge of each Lok Sabha segment as part of the preparations for the 2024 General Elections. They have also decided to declare the candidates for Lok Sabha elections as early as possible. He has also informed the PAC members of his government’s approach to “expose” the corruption in various schemes and projects of the former BRS government. Revanth also told them of his inclination to revive the system of in-charge ministers to the districts to implement and monitor the implementation of welfare schemes, according to sources. The TPCC chief said that development should be uniform even in the Assembly segments where the Congress didn’t win. Additionally, Shabbir said that they have decided on the dates of implementing the six guarantees and would announce them in the ongoing Assembly session. He also said that they would declare the candidates for Lok Sabha segments after Sankranti. Meanwhile, some of the ministers were absent from the meeting owing to other official engagements. CM to go to delhi Revanth is set to travel to New Delhi on Tuesday to meet senior Congress leaders to discuss Cabinet expansion and other issues PAC cites Indira’s connection to Medak while passing unanimous resolution Party appoints in-charges for all LS segments. Revanth to supervise Chevella and M’nagar, Rajanarasimha for Medak CM announces nominated posts will be soon given to those who sacrificed MLA ticket chance Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp