Govt committed to protecting all alienated lands, says Ponguleti

KHAMMAM: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Monday asserted that the state government is committed to protecting alienated lands in the erstwhile Khammam district. The minister said this after reviewing the ongoing projects and works with district level officials at the Collector’s office in Khammam.He also reviewed the ongoing development works in Palair constituency.

“It has been noticed that several government lands have been alienated during the BRS rule,” he said and instructed the revenue divisional officers to focus on alienated lands and to initiate steps to protect them.

He also directed the irrigation officials to prepare proposals to ensure flow of water, and not lifting, from Munneru river to Sri Sitarama project.

Palair link canal works

The minister also instructed the officials to take steps to begin Palair link canal works. He said he would talk to farmers who would lose lands under link canal project.While instructing the officials to check if all the registrations in and around Khammam constituency were done as per norms, the minister warned officials “if anybody violated rules, they would be punished severely”.

“Ours is a friendly government. Employees should give feedback so that all their problems will be resolved,” he said and added that very soon the state’s finances would be back on right track and employees’ salaries too would be paid by fifth of every month.

The minister also asked the officials to submit a report on how many hours of power was supplied.District Collector VP Gowtham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrior and other officials were present on the occasion.

2 more guarantees will be implemented before Sankranti, says minister

Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Monday said that two more guarantees of the Congress would be implemented in the coming days — one by the end of December and another by Sankranti. However, he did not specify which of the four remaining guarantees would be launched during this period. “If I reveal the details now, there won’t any curiosity among the people. All I I want to say is that we will implement all six guarantees in a phased manner,” the minister said.

