PCB recruitment will be prioritised: Surekha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking into consideration the observations of the National Green Tribunal, State Minister for Environment and Forests Konda Surekha on Monday said the recruitment process and upgradation of posts in Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) will be taken up as a priority.

The minister emphasised that the responsibility of cleanliness of urban areas lies with the concerned contractors and sanitary inspectors. They should be warned to ensure the cleanliness of municipal areas, she added.

She said, “Wherever shifting of industries is mandated, suitable lands are to be identified. STP and Waste Management aspects shall be suitably budgeted by the concerned Municipal Corporations and Municipalities for ensuring effective compliance to the environmental legal requirements,” said Konda Surekha.

