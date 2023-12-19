Home States Telangana

Uttam pulls up L&T for poor quality of works at Medigadda

Minister warns of legal action over irregularities in irrigation projects

Published: 19th December 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy speaks during a review meeting on Medigadda barrage and other irrigation projects on Monday

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said that the L&T, the contracting agency of Medigadda barrage, can’t evade the responsibility of restoring the damaged piers by just handing over a letter to an official.The minister reportedly wanted L&T to bear the repair costs. Uttam held a meeting with L&T Group Director SV Desai and other representatives here on Monday.

During the meeting, the minister pulled up the L&T representatives for inferior quality of works at Medigadda barrage.“How can the quality of works be so inferior, when the company was constructing a huge barrage,” the minister asked the L&T representatives.

“We will not tolerate L&T trying to evade its responsibility by giving a letter to an official in Irrigation department, stating that there was no role for the firm in restoration works,” the Irrigation Minister told them.The minister that the government would not leave anyone who was responsible for sinking of piers and wasting public money.

He once again asked the Irrigation officials to give a detailed report on Medigadda barrage.  He said that he would also meet the contracting agencies of Annaram and Sundilla barrages.“The government would take legal action against those who were responsible for the irregularities in the construction of these barrages,” the minister said.

