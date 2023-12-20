9 active Covid cases in TS, masks made mandatory

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring states and Telangana too reporting a few infections, the State Health Department on Tuesday issued an advisory, making use of face masks mandatory. As of Tuesday, there are nine active cases in Telangana. In its advisory, the Health Department asked people to wear face masks while stepping out of their houses. Not wearing a mask will be punishable by a fine, it added.

The department also advised the vulnerable age groups — children below 10 years of age, people above 60 years of age and pregnant women — to avoid outdoor activities. Stating that people in the age group of 20 to 50 years are susceptible to the disease, it requested them to exercise caution while stepping out for work or other essential activities. Workspaces should be equipped with hand-wash facilities and sanitisers. It is advised that a distance of more than six feet should be maintained between employees, it said.

People experiencing symptoms such as fever, sore throat, body pains and headache are requested to report to the nearest government health facility and seek immediate treatment. Citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel. In order to avoid exposure to the virus, people with comorbid conditions are requested to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

