GITAM alumna secures 14th Guinness World Record

The Srivastavas have become the family with the highest number of records in Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD: Twenty-five-year-old engineer Shivali Joshi Srivastava, an alumna of GITAM deemed-to-be University, along with her parents Kavita Johri Srivastava and Anil Srivastava, has secured her 14th Guinness World Record after showcasing the largest display of 2,700 handmade paper dolls.

The Srivastavas have become the family with the highest number of records in Hyderabad. Previously, the family secured 13 Guinness World Records for various achievements in handmade quilling and origami. Their achievements include the largest display of different handmade paper dolls, uniquely quilled flowers, handmade paper quilled dolls, origami whales, origami penguins, origami citrus fruits, origami maple leaves and quilled dolls. Shivali has also secured 15 Assist World Records and four Unique World Records.

